At Ball Arena on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET. The game airs on ALT and KJZZ.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and KJZZ

ALT and KJZZ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-7.5) 230.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and gave up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and allowing 118 (24th in the NBA).

The teams combined to score 232.9 points per game last season, 2.4 more points than the total for this matchup.

These two teams surrendered a combined 230.5 points per game last year, which is the same as the total for this matchup.

Denver covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Utah went 48-34-0 ATS last year.

Jazz and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +35000 +12500 - Nuggets +550 +275 -

