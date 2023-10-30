Will Jakobi Meyers cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders play the Detroit Lions on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Meyers' stat line this year reveals 37 catches for 385 yards and five scores. He averages 64.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 56 times.

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in four of six games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1

