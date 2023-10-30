Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Eichel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In three of nine games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eichel has a point in seven of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Eichel has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Eichel Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 9 Points 2 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

