Jack Eichel Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens - October 30
Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Eichel's props? Here is some information to help you.
Jack Eichel vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Eichel Season Stats Insights
- In 9 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- In three of nine games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Eichel has a point in seven of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Eichel has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.
- Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.
Eichel Stats vs. the Canadiens
- The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|9
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|2
