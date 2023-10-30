Should you wager on Jack Eichel to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

Eichel has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

On the power play, Eichel has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Eichel's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

