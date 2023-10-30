Ivan Barbashev will be among those on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Barbashev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 15:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In two of nine games this season, Barbashev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

He has two games with a point this season, but in nine contests Barbashev has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Barbashev has yet to put up an assist this season through nine games.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 3 2 Points 3 2 Goals 2 0 Assists 1

