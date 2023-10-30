Ivan Barbashev Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens - October 30
Ivan Barbashev will be among those on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Barbashev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Ivan Barbashev vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Barbashev Season Stats Insights
- In 9 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 15:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.
- In two of nine games this season, Barbashev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- He has two games with a point this season, but in nine contests Barbashev has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.
- Barbashev has yet to put up an assist this season through nine games.
- Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
- Barbashev has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Barbashev Stats vs. the Canadiens
- The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|9
|Games
|3
|2
|Points
|3
|2
|Goals
|2
|0
|Assists
|1
