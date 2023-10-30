Hunter Renfrow Week 8 Preview vs. the Lions
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 240.6 per game.
Renfrow has pulled down eight passes on 12 targets for 73 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
Renfrow vs. the Lions
- Renfrow vs the Lions (since 2021): No games
- Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.
- The Lions have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.
- Detroit has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- The 240.6 passing yards the Lions concede per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.
- The Lions' defense is ranked 20th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.
Raiders Player Previews
Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Lions
- Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)
Renfrow Receiving Insights
- So far this season, Renfrow hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.
- Renfrow has been targeted on 12 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (5.0% target share).
- He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 6.1 yards per target.
- Renfrow does not have a TD reception this season in five games.
Renfrow's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Bears
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/9/2023
|Week 5
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
