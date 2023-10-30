Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Canadiens on October 30, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shea Theodore, Cole Caufield and others on the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens prior to their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Theodore is Vegas' top contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|3
|3
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
William Karlsson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 10 points (three goals, seven assists) to the team.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Jack Eichel has nine total points for Vegas, with three goals and six assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Caufield's four goals and five assists in eight games for Montreal add up to nine total points on the season.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|5
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Nicholas Suzuki has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with one goal and six assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.