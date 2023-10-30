You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shea Theodore, Cole Caufield and others on the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens prior to their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Theodore is Vegas' top contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 1 0 1 6 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 3 3 1

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

William Karlsson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 10 points (three goals, seven assists) to the team.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 0

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Jack Eichel has nine total points for Vegas, with three goals and six assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 19 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Caufield's four goals and five assists in eight games for Montreal add up to nine total points on the season.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 1 1 2 5

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Nicholas Suzuki has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with one goal and six assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 5 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 0 2 2 3

