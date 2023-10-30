Golden Knights vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-3 shootout triumph over the Los Angeles Kings, while the Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-250)
|Canadiens (+200)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights are 6-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas has gone 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- Vegas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals four times.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|33 (3rd)
|Goals
|25 (16th)
|20 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|26 (19th)
|7 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (10th)
|3 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (30th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights offense's 33 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked third in the league this year.
- The Golden Knights are ranked seventh in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 20 total goals (just 2.2 per game).
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +13 this season.
