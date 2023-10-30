The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-3 shootout triumph over the Los Angeles Kings, while the Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights are 6-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas has gone 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Vegas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals four times.

Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 33 (3rd) Goals 25 (16th) 20 (7th) Goals Allowed 26 (19th) 7 (10th) Power Play Goals 7 (10th) 3 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (30th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights offense's 33 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked third in the league this year.

The Golden Knights are ranked seventh in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 20 total goals (just 2.2 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +13 this season.

