The Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and the Montreal Canadiens' Sean Monahan will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Vegas, William Karlsson has 10 points in nine games (three goals, seven assists).

Shea Theodore has picked up 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.

Eichel has posted three goals and six assists for Vegas.

Logan Thompson (4-0-0) has a 2.2 goals against average and a .930% save percentage (11th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Cole Caufield has collected five assists and four goals in eight games. That's good for nine points.

Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has posted seven total points (0.9 per game), with one goal and six assists.

This season, Montreal's Monahan has seven points (four goals, three assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 0-1-0 on the season, allowing four goals (4.2 goals against average) and compiling 29 saves with an .879% save percentage (55th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.67 Goals Scored 3.13 15th 3rd 2.22 Goals Allowed 3.25 20th 21st 29.2 Shots 28.9 23rd 7th 28.8 Shots Allowed 36.5 31st 13th 21.88% Power Play % 22.58% 12th 7th 88% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.