The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-3 shootout triumph over the Los Angeles Kings, while the Canadiens took down the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Monday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-250)

Golden Knights (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 8-0-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime matchups.

In the two games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-1 record (good for three points).

Vegas has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in eight games (7-0-1, 15 points).

In the one game when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Golden Knights went 3-0-1 in those matchups (seven points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 6th 3.67 Goals Scored 3.13 15th 3rd 2.22 Goals Allowed 3.25 21st 22nd 29.2 Shots 28.9 24th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 36.5 31st 12th 21.88% Power Play % 22.58% 11th 8th 88% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.