Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-3 shootout triumph over the Los Angeles Kings, while the Canadiens took down the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout in their last outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Monday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 8-0-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime matchups.
- In the two games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-1 record (good for three points).
- Vegas has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in eight games (7-0-1, 15 points).
- In the one game when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Golden Knights went 3-0-1 in those matchups (seven points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|6th
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|15th
|3rd
|2.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|21st
|22nd
|29.2
|Shots
|28.9
|24th
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|36.5
|31st
|12th
|21.88%
|Power Play %
|22.58%
|11th
|8th
|88%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.61%
|20th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.