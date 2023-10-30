Monday's NHL games include the Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena. The Canadiens are heavy underdogs (+200 on the moneyline) against the Golden Knights (-250) ahead of the outing, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Golden Knights Moneyline Canadiens Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +200 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in four of nine games this season.

The Golden Knights have won 85.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (6-1).

The Canadiens have been made the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Vegas is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Montreal has played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

