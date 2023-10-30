How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Golden Knights attempt to defeat the the Canadiens on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 20 total goals (only 2.2 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
- The Golden Knights' 33 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.2 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Shea Theodore
|9
|3
|7
|10
|8
|5
|-
|William Karlsson
|9
|3
|7
|10
|5
|3
|63.6%
|Jack Eichel
|9
|3
|6
|9
|7
|9
|46.4%
|Mark Stone
|9
|2
|5
|7
|7
|12
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|9
|2
|5
|7
|3
|2
|53%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens give up 3.2 goals per game (26 in total), 19th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 25 goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 25 goals over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|8
|4
|5
|9
|5
|0
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|8
|1
|6
|7
|6
|2
|52.4%
|Sean Monahan
|8
|4
|3
|7
|6
|5
|56.9%
|Michael Matheson
|8
|2
|4
|6
|12
|2
|-
|Tanner Pearson
|8
|3
|2
|5
|4
|1
|50%
