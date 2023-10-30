Coming off a victory last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Golden Knights attempt to defeat the the Canadiens on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 20 total goals (only 2.2 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

The Golden Knights' 33 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.2 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Shea Theodore 9 3 7 10 8 5 - William Karlsson 9 3 7 10 5 3 63.6% Jack Eichel 9 3 6 9 7 9 46.4% Mark Stone 9 2 5 7 7 12 - Chandler Stephenson 9 2 5 7 3 2 53%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.2 goals per game (26 in total), 19th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 25 goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players