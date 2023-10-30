The Vegas Golden Knights' (8-0-1) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Monday, October 30 matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Questionable Undisclosed Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Michael Matheson D Questionable Lower Body Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream:

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the league (33 total, 3.7 per game).

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +13.

Canadiens Season Insights

With 25 goals (3.1 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

Montreal's total of 26 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -1, they are 18th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5

