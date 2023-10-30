Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - October 30
The Vegas Golden Knights' (8-0-1) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Monday, October 30 matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Danill Miromanov
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Michael Matheson
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the league (33 total, 3.7 per game).
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +13.
Canadiens Season Insights
- With 25 goals (3.1 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- Montreal's total of 26 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -1, they are 18th in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-250)
|Canadiens (+200)
|6.5
