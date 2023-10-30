Davante Adams will be up against the ninth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Detroit Lions in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Adams has 46 receptions (while being targeted 71 times) for a team-high 528 yards and three TDs, averaging 75.4 yards per game.

Adams vs. the Lions

Adams vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 88 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 88 REC YPG / REC TD One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The 240.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have the No. 25 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 11 this season (1.6 per game).

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-115)

Adams Receiving Insights

In 28.6% of his opportunities (twice in seven games), Adams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Adams has 29.5% of his team's target share (71 targets on 241 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (70th in league play), averaging 528 yards on 71 passes thrown his way.

Adams has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has three total touchdowns this season (27.3% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Adams (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 39.0% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 8 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 13 REC / 172 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

