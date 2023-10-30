Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sexton, in his previous game (October 28 loss against the Suns), produced 14 points and six assists.

Let's break down Sexton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sexton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nuggets allowed 40.8 rebounds per game last year, best in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

The Nuggets conceded 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Collin Sexton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 16 13 0 1 1 0 1 10/19/2022 21 20 5 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.