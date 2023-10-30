Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for Stephenson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is 0.

Stephenson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Stephenson has recorded a point in a game four times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Stephenson has an assist in four of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

