The Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Pietrangelo's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus rating this season, in 10:57 per game on the ice, is -1.

Pietrangelo has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Pietrangelo has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Pietrangelo has had an assist in one of four games this season.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

