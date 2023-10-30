Can we expect Alex Pietrangelo lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

  • Pietrangelo is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Pietrangelo has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

