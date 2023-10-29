Sam Darnold vs. Joe Burrow in Week 8: 49ers vs. Bengals Preview, Stats
Which team has the edge at quarterback when Sam Darnold and the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) match up with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium on October 29? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.
49ers vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS
Sam Darnold vs. Joe Burrow Matchup
|Sam Darnold
|2023 Stats
|Joe Burrow
|4
|Games Played
|6
|100%
|Completion %
|63.4%
|1 (0.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,230 (205)
|0
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Interceptions
|4
|-5 (-1.3)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|14 (2.3)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Bengals Defensive Stats
- This year, the Bengals have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by surrendering 21.2 points per game. They rank 15th in the NFL with 355.8 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati's D has looked good this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 1,278 total passing yards allowed (213 per game).
- Against the run, the Bengals' defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 142.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th in the NFL with 5 yards allowed per run attempt.
- Defensively, Cincinnati ranks 23rd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 41.3%. It is ninth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 47.8%.
Joe Burrow Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 245.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
49ers Defensive Stats
