Which team has the edge at quarterback when Sam Darnold and the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) match up with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium on October 29? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Darnold this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Darnold vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Sam Darnold 2023 Stats Joe Burrow 4 Games Played 6 100% Completion % 63.4% 1 (0.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,230 (205) 0 Touchdowns 7 0 Interceptions 4 -5 (-1.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 14 (2.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Bengals Defensive Stats

This year, the Bengals have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by surrendering 21.2 points per game. They rank 15th in the NFL with 355.8 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati's D has looked good this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 1,278 total passing yards allowed (213 per game).

Against the run, the Bengals' defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 142.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th in the NFL with 5 yards allowed per run attempt.

Defensively, Cincinnati ranks 23rd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 41.3%. It is ninth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 47.8%.

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Bengals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 245.5 yards

: Over/Under 245.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

This season, the Bengals have been getting it done on defense, with 21.2 points allowed per game (10th in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,278 (213 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Bengals are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, surrendering the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 857 (142.8 per game). They also rank 29th in yards allowed per rush attempt (fifth).

On defense, Cincinnati is ninth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 47.8%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 23rd (41.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.