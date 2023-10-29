When the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals match up in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has three catches on four targets for 31 yards and one score, with an average of 6.2 yards per game.

In one of three games this year, Bell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Ronnie Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Giants 2 2 24 1 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 0 0

