Will Ray-Ray McCloud score a touchdown when the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals play in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Ray-Ray McCloud score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

McCloud's eight targets have resulted in six grabs for 47 yards (6.7 per game).

Having played four games this season, McCloud has not tallied a TD reception.

Ray-Ray McCloud Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0

