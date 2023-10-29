Ray-Ray McCloud will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

McCloud has six receptions (eight targets) for 47 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per game so far this season.

McCloud vs. the Bengals

McCloud vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati's defense has not let a player rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The Bengals give up 213 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Bengals have allowed eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.

49ers Player Previews

Ray-Ray McCloud Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

McCloud Receiving Insights

McCloud has received 4.1% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (eight targets).

He averages 5.9 yards per target this season (47 yards on eight targets).

McCloud does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

McCloud's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

