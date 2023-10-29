Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 9, fans in Nevada should have tune in to see the UNLV Rebels and the Fresno State Bulldogs hit the field at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-9.5)
New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: New Mexico (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.