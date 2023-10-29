Malik Monk's Sacramento Kings match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 122-114 loss against the Warriors, Monk tallied nine points and six assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Monk, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)

Over 11.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-110)

Over 3.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA last season, giving up 116.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds per game last season, 25th in the NBA in that category.

The Lakers allowed 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Malik Monk vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 11 2 3 2 0 1 0 12/21/2022 18 2 1 6 0 0 0 11/11/2022 21 8 1 3 0 0 0

