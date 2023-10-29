Atletico San Luis versus Deportivo Toluca FC is one of many solid options on today's Liga MX slate.

There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis travels to take on Deportivo Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Deportivo Toluca FC (-135)

Deportivo Toluca FC (-135) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+320)

Atletico San Luis (+320) Draw: (+320)

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez is on the road to face Club Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: Tubi and ViX+

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (-140)

Club Santos Laguna (-140) Underdog: FC Juarez (+330)

FC Juarez (+330) Draw: (+310)

Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs Atlas FC

Atlas FC travels to take on Club Tijuana de Caliente at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

Game Time: 11:06 PM ET

11:06 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+125)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+125) Underdog: Atlas FC (+235)

Atlas FC (+235) Draw: (+225)

