The Sacramento Kings (1-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) on October 29, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings shot 49.4% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allowed to opponents.

In games Sacramento shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 42-15 overall.

The Lakers ranked sixth in rebounding in the NBA, the Kings finished 20th.

Last year, the 120.7 points per game the Kings put up were only 4.1 more points than the Lakers allowed (116.6).

Sacramento had a 42-11 record last season when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings put up 123.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 118 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

Sacramento gave up 120.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.1 more points than it allowed when playing on the road (116).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings fared better at home last season, averaging 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kings Injuries