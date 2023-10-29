Kings vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - October 29
Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (1-1), which currently has only one player listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, October 29 at 9:00 PM ET.
Kings vs Lakers Additional Info
|Kings vs. Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs. Lakers Prediction
|Kings vs. Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|Out
|Calf
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Foot), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee)
Kings vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-2.5
|234.5
