Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (1-1), which currently has only one player listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, October 29 at 9:00 PM ET.

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Foot), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2.5 234.5

