Pacific Division foes square off when the Sacramento Kings (1-1) host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total for the matchup is 234.5.

Kings vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 234.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents combined to score more than 234.5 points in 46 of 82 games last season.

Sacramento games had an average of 238.8 points last season, 4.3 more than the over/under for this game.

Sacramento put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Sacramento won 35 of the 51 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (68.6%).

The Kings had a 30-13 record last year (winning 69.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

At home last season, the Kings sported a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (27-14-0).

When playing at home last year, the Kings went over the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 36.6% of road games (15 of 41 contests).

Last season the Kings averaged 120.7 points per game, only 4.1 more than the 116.6 the Lakers conceded.

When Sacramento put up more than 116.6 points, it was 36-17 versus the spread and 42-11 overall.

Kings vs. Lakers Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Lakers 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 36-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-9 42-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 32-6 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-22 31-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-20

