The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are welcoming in the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) for a matchup of Pacific Division foes at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Per game, Domantas Sabonis put up points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox put up 25 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He made 51.2% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Harrison Barnes put up 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He made 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis put up 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

LeBron James' numbers last season were 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Christian Wood posted 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell collected 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves' numbers last season were 13 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Kings vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Lakers 120.7 Points Avg. 117.2 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 49.4% Field Goal % 48.2% 36.9% Three Point % 34.6%

