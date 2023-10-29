The Sacramento Kings (1-1) host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 110

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 2.5)

Lakers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-5.6)

Lakers (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings were the best team in the NBA in points scored (120.7 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1) last season.

Sacramento was 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.4) and ninth in rebounds conceded (42.2) last season.

Last season the Kings were third-best in the league in assists with 27.3 per game.

Sacramento committed 13.1 turnovers per game last year and forced 13.6 per game, ranking 14th and 12th, respectively, in the league.

Last season, the Kings were fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they ranked No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

