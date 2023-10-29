The Sacramento Kings (1-1) are welcoming in the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) for a contest between Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Lakers Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-2.5) 234.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Kings had a +217 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They put up 120.7 points per game, first in the league, and allowed 118.1 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers had a +47 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The two teams combined to score 237.9 points per game last season, 3.4 more points than the point total for this matchup.

These teams surrendered a combined 234.7 points per game last year, 0.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Sacramento put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Los Angeles compiled a 41-41-0 ATS record last season.

Kings and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2500 - Lakers +1400 +750 -

