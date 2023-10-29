The Sacramento Kings, with Kevin Huerter, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Huerter posted in a 122-114 loss against the Warriors.

In this article we will dive into Huerter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)

Over 9.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.6 points per contest last year made the Lakers the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds per game last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Lakers were 15th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.7 per game.

On defense, the Lakers allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 33 18 3 8 3 1 2 1/7/2023 40 17 6 3 3 1 2 12/21/2022 32 26 5 1 3 0 3 11/11/2022 32 16 6 2 4 2 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.