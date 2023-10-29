Keegan Murray plus his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray had 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 122-114 loss against the Warriors.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-111)

Over 6.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-164)

Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were ranked 20th in the league defensively last year, conceding 116.6 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA last season, giving up 44.9 per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers conceded 25.7 per contest last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Lakers were 18th in the league last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keegan Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 37 10 10 0 2 0 0 1/7/2023 29 16 0 1 4 0 2 12/21/2022 35 23 3 1 6 0 1 11/11/2022 26 2 1 0 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.