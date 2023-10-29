The San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jauan Jennings hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Jennings' stat line shows 12 catches for 181 yards. He posts 30.2 yards receiving per game.

Having played six games this year, Jennings has not had a TD reception.

Jauan Jennings Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0

