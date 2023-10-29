Jauan Jennings will be running routes against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Jennings has pulled down 12 passes on 21 targets for 181 yards, averaging 30.2 yards per game.

Jennings vs. the Bengals

Jennings vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD No player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Bengals is giving up 213 yards per game this year, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Bengals have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.3 per game).

49ers Player Previews

Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Jennings Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Jennings has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Jennings has been targeted on 21 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (10.8% target share).

He has picked up 8.6 yards per target (181 yards on 21 targets).

Having played six games this season, Jennings has not had a TD reception.

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

