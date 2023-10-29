Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 122-114 loss against the Warriors, Barnes totaled 10 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Barnes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league last season, conceding 116.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Lakers were ranked 15th in the league defensively last season, giving up 25.7 per contest.

The Lakers conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 40 20 6 2 2 0 0 1/7/2023 36 18 2 1 2 1 0 12/21/2022 34 20 8 1 3 0 0 11/11/2022 31 13 8 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.