Should you bet on George Kittle scoring a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

Kittle's stat line shows 23 catches for 294 yards and three scores. He is averaging 42 yards per game, and has been targeted on 32 occasions.

Kittle has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

George Kittle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0

