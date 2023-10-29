George Kittle has a decent matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bengals have given up 213 passing yards per game, 13th in the league.

Kittle has 23 receptions for 294 yards and three TDs this year. He's been targeted 32 times, resulting in 42 yards per game.

Kittle vs. the Bengals

Kittle vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 151 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 151 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The 213 passing yards per game conceded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (1.3 per game).

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Kittle Receiving Insights

Kittle, in three of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kittle has 16.5% of his team's target share (32 targets on 194 passing attempts).

He has 294 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 22nd in NFL play with 9.2 yards per target.

Kittle has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has three total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Kittle has been targeted three times in the red zone (11.5% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts).

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

