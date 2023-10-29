Will Elijah Mitchell get into the end zone when the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Mitchell has run for 48 yards on 19 carries (12 ypg).

Mitchell also has 2 receiving yards on three catches (0.5 yards per game) ..

In four games, Mitchell has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Elijah Mitchell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0

