Domantas Sabonis plus his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last action, a 122-114 loss to the Warriors, Sabonis had 19 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

We're going to break down Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-111)

Over 12.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league last season, conceding 116.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds per game last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

Defensively, the Lakers conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 36 25 12 7 0 1 0 12/21/2022 37 13 21 12 1 0 1 11/11/2022 32 21 10 6 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.