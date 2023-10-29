Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deebo Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Samuel's stats below.
Entering Week 8, Samuel has 20 receptions for 302 yards -- 15.1 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus 18 carries for 95 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.
Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The 49ers have no other receiver on the injury report.
Week 8 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|20
|302
|164
|1
|15.1
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|7
|5
|55
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|9
|6
|63
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|12
|6
|129
|1
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
