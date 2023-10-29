Deebo Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Samuel's stats below.

Rep Deebo Samuel and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 8, Samuel has 20 receptions for 302 yards -- 15.1 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus 18 carries for 95 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.

Keep an eye on Samuel's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The 49ers have no other receiver on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 20 302 164 1 15.1

Samuel Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.