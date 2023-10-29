De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Fox put up 39 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-114 loss against the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a wager on Fox's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-104)

Over 26.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers conceded 116.6 points per game last season, 20th in the league.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game last year, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 39 31 3 6 2 0 1 1/7/2023 38 34 2 9 0 0 0 12/21/2022 30 22 4 6 0 0 0 11/11/2022 36 32 7 12 2 0 2

