In the final of the Erste Bank Open on Sunday, Daniil Medvedev (ranked No. 3) meets Jannik Sinner (No. 4).

Medvedev is favored to win the tournament title over Sinner, with -140 odds against the the underdog's +115.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The Erste Bank Open

The Erste Bank Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 29

Sunday, October 29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 58.3% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Jannik Sinner -140 Odds to Win Match +115 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 7-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 on Saturday, Medvedev advanced to the finals.

Sinner was victorious 7-5, 7-6 against Andrey Rublev in the semifinals on Saturday.

Through 78 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Medvedev has played 23.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.3% of them.

In his 55 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Medvedev has played an average of 22.5 games (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Sinner has played 74 total matches (across all court types), winning 58.0% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

On hard courts, Sinner has played 51 matches and averaged 22.5 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

In head-to-head matches, Medvedev has six wins, while Sinner has one. In their last matchup on October 4, 2023, Sinner was victorious 7-6, 7-6.

Medvedev and Sinner have faced off in 17 total sets, with Medvedev securing 12 of them and Sinner five.

Medvedev and Sinner have matched up in 165 total games, with Medvedev taking 98 and Sinner securing 67.

In seven head-to-head matches, Medvedev and Sinner have averaged 23.6 games and 2.4 sets per match.

