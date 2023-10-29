The San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McCaffrey will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -227 (Bet $22.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

McCaffrey's team-high 598 rushing yards (85.4 per game) have come on 125 carries, with eight touchdowns.

And McCaffrey has caught 26 passes for 228 yards (32.6 per game) with three TDs.

McCaffrey has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in six games.

He has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1

Rep Christian McCaffrey with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.