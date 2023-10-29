Christian McCaffrey will be up against the fourth-worst run defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

In the ground game, McCaffrey carried the ball 125 times for a team-best 598 yards (85.4 ypg) and has eight rushing scores. As a receiver, McCaffrey has caught 26 balls for 228 yards (32.6 ypg). He's also scored three TDs in the air attack.

McCaffrey vs. the Bengals

McCaffrey vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games The Bengals have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Bengals this season.

The Bengals yield 142.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense this season.

So far this season, the Bengals have given up five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 14th in the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 72.5 (-118)

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

McCaffrey has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.

The 49ers have passed 46.9% of the time and run 53.1% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 56.8% of his team's 220 rushing attempts this season (125).

McCaffrey has a rushing touchdown in six of seven games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (45.8% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 33 red zone rushing carries (67.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McCaffrey has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 42.9% of his games (three of seven).

McCaffrey has 15.5% of his team's target share (30 targets on 194 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 30 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (64th in NFL).

McCaffrey has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but no games with more than one.

With five red zone targets, McCaffrey has been on the receiving end of 19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 106 YDS / 3 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 18 ATT / 85 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

