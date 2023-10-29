Christian McCaffrey was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking McCaffrey's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

McCaffrey has season stats which include 598 rushing yards on 125 carries (4.8 per attempt) and eight touchdowns, plus 26 receptions on 30 targets for 228 yards.

Christian McCaffrey Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Oblique

No other RB is on the injury list for the 49ers.

Week 8 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McCaffrey 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 125 598 8 4.8 30 26 228 3

McCaffrey Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1

