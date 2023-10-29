Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow will be going head to head on October 29, when the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) play at Levi's Stadium. In the piece below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

49ers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

Brock Purdy vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Joe Burrow 7 Games Played 6 67.9% Completion % 63.4% 1,668 (238.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,230 (205.0) 11 Touchdowns 7 3 Interceptions 4 50 (7.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 14 (2.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Bengals Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bengals have been clicking on defense, with 21.2 points allowed per game (10th in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,278 (213.0 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Bengals' defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 142.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th in the NFL with 5.0 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Cincinnati is 23rd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks ninth at 47.8%.

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 250.5 yards

: Over/Under 250.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

