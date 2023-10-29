Brock Purdy vs. Joe Burrow in Week 8: 49ers vs. Bengals Preview, Stats
Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow will be going head to head on October 29, when the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) play at Levi's Stadium. In the piece below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
49ers vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Purdy this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Brock Purdy vs. Joe Burrow Matchup
|Brock Purdy
|2023 Stats
|Joe Burrow
|7
|Games Played
|6
|67.9%
|Completion %
|63.4%
|1,668 (238.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,230 (205.0)
|11
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Interceptions
|4
|50 (7.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|14 (2.3)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Joshua Dobbs vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 8
- Click here for Trevor Lawrence vs. Kenny Pickett in Week 8
- Click here for Phillip Walker vs. Geno Smith in Week 8
- Click here for Kirk Cousins vs. Jordan Love in Week 8
- Click here for Sam Howell vs. Jalen Hurts in Week 8
Bengals Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Bengals have been clicking on defense, with 21.2 points allowed per game (10th in NFL).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,278 (213.0 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).
- Against the run, the Bengals' defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 142.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th in the NFL with 5.0 yards allowed per run attempt.
- On defense, Cincinnati is 23rd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks ninth at 47.8%.
Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Bengals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Joe Burrow Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 250.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
49ers Defensive Stats
- This year, the Bengals' defense has been producing, as it ranks 10th in the league with 21.2 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 15th with 2,135 total yards allowed (355.8 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati is top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 1,278 total passing yards allowed (213.0 allowed per game). It also ranks 10th in passing touchdowns allowed (eight).
- Against the run, the Bengals' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 142.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th in the NFL with 5.0 yards allowed per run attempt.
- Defensively, Cincinnati ranks 23rd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is ninth (47.8%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.