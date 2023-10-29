Brock Purdy has a decent matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bengals have given up 213 passing yards per game, 13th in the league.

Purdy has passed for 1,668 yards (238.3 per game) this season while completing 67.9% of his throws, with 11 TD passes and three picks. Purdy also has run the ball 20 times for 50 yards and two scores, averaging up 7.1 yards per game.

Purdy vs. the Bengals

Purdy vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati has allowed one opposing player to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Bengals have cenceded six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Bengals this season.

The pass defense of the Bengals is giving up 213 yards per contest this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this year, the Bengals have surrendered eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL defenses.

49ers Player Previews

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 241.5 (-115)

241.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has bettered his passing yards prop total in four games this year, or 57.1%.

The 49ers have passed 46.9% of the time and run 53.1% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

With 193 attempts for 1,668 passing yards, Purdy is second in league play with 8.6 yards per attempt.

In six of seven games this year, Purdy completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 13 total touchdowns this season (54.2% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Purdy has passed 26 times out of his 193 total attempts while in the red zone (34.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 12-for-27 / 125 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 17-for-24 / 252 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 20-for-21 / 283 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 25-for-37 / 310 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

