Will Brock Purdy Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brock Purdy did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Purdy's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Purdy's season stats include 1,668 passing yards (238.3 per game). He is 131-for-193 (67.9%), with 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions, and has 20 carries for 50 yards two touchdowns.
Brock Purdy Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
49ers vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Purdy 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|131
|193
|67.9%
|1,668
|11
|3
|8.6
|20
|50
|2
Purdy Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|220
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|25
|206
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|25
|37
|310
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|283
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|17
|24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|12
|27
|125
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|21
|30
|272
|1
|2
|5
|19
|0
