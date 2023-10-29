Brock Purdy did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Purdy's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Purdy's season stats include 1,668 passing yards (238.3 per game). He is 131-for-193 (67.9%), with 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions, and has 20 carries for 50 yards two touchdowns.

Brock Purdy Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Week 8 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Purdy 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 131 193 67.9% 1,668 11 3 8.6 20 50 2

Purdy Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Steelers 19 29 220 2 0 3 20 0 Week 2 @Rams 17 25 206 0 0 3 5 1 Week 3 Giants 25 37 310 2 0 4 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 21 283 1 0 2 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 17 24 252 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 12 27 125 1 1 3 7 0 Week 7 @Vikings 21 30 272 1 2 5 19 0

