Brandon Aiyuk against the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Logan Wilson is a matchup to watch in Week 8, when the 49ers meet the Bengals at Levi's Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

49ers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 63.1 10.5 19 65 9.14

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Logan Wilson Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk leads his squad with 511 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 receptions (out of 43 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

In the air, San Francisco has passed for the ninth-highest number of yards in the league at 1,598, or 228.3 per game.

The 49ers are third-best in the league in points scored per game, at 28.7.

San Francisco is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 27.7 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the 49ers rank 18th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 26 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 34.7%.

Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense

Logan Wilson has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 46 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cincinnati is sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,278 (213 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

This year, the Bengals' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 127 points allowed (21.2 per game).

Cincinnati hasn't given up more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Bengals this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Logan Wilson Rec. Targets 43 27 Def. Targets Receptions 30 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 511 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 85.2 7.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 118 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

